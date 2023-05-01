Next stop, the NFL: Nearly a dozen former local stars signing as undrafted free agents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the NFL draft in the rearview, teams have been stocking up on undrafted free agents. That means more opportunities in the league for players with area ties.
As of Monday afternoon, nine players who graduated from area high schools have signed with NFL teams. One of those, Colorado State edge Dequan Jackson, signed with the Jaguars.
The NFL draft saw a record number of local players selected last Saturday. No players were taken on Thursday or Friday, but a record eight were drafted on the final day. The previous high for area players was seven drafted in 2017. In 1987, 2002, 2010 and ‘18, the area had six players with local ties selected.
Area players who have signed as undrafted free agents
Pos., Player, Local tie, College, NFL team
DB James Campbell, Palatka, Montana State, Seahawks
C Brad Cecil, Bartram Trail, USF, Lions
LB Andrew Farmer, First Coast, Lane College, Chargers
LB Dequan Jackson, Riverside/Lee, Colorado State, Jaguars
OL Ricky Lee III, Riverside/Lee, North Carolina A&T, Panthers
S Devon Matthews, Ribault, Indiana, Broncos
LB Tyler Murray, Baldwin, Memphis, Bengals
K Jack Podlesny, Glynn Academy, Georgia, Vikings
LB Ryan Smenda, Fleming Island, Wake Forest, Rams