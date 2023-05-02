Gators Breakdown: Much needed safety, RJ Moten, transfers to Florida

(Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

RJ Moten played in 29 games, and started 15, in his career at Michigan.

The Florida Gators needed safety help and land a commitment from Michigan safety transfer RJ Moten.

David Waters details Moten’s career so far and how he fits in the safety room.

