Jaguars decline 5th-year option on disappointing former 1st-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (45) celebrates with teammate Josh Allen (41) after he sacked Houston Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel during the second half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are declining the fifth-year option on edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, all but ensuring his disappointing time in Jacksonville will end after this season.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Jaguars have elected not to pick up the fifth-year option on Chaisson, a move that will make him a free agent after the 2023 season.

The news was merely a formality.

Chaisson has been a massive disappointment since he was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2020 draft. That pick was part of the package that sent Jalen Ramsey to the Rams in 2019. Jacksonville also received Los Angeles’ pick in 2021 and ultimately selected running back Travis Etienne at No. 25.

Chaisson was expected to be a high motor replacement for Yannick Ngakoue, but has never come close. He played in nine regular season games and both playoff games last season. Chaisson had one sack and 10 tackles last season.

In terms of the 2020 draft class, it ranks as one of the most underwhelming in franchise history. In what turned out as general manager Dave Caldwell’s final draft with the team, he whiffed badly on two first-round picks.

Caldwell drafted Florida cornerback CJ Henderson at No. 9 overall. Henderson started 10 games before going on injured reserve. The team gave up on him less than a year later, sending Henderson and a fifth-round pick to the Panthers for tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick. The Panthers declined Henderson’s fifth-year option. Chaisson has struggled to make an impact with the team. He has started 11 games in his career, but has just 60 tackles and three sacks in three seasons.

Among the 12 selections, only Chaisson, tackle DaVon Hamilton, guard Ben Bartch, linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, safety Daniel Thomas and cornerback Chris Claybrooks remain with the team.

Hamilton, a third-round selection, has proven the best player in that draft class. The team signed him to a contract extension last week.

Bartch has 17 career starts, Claybrooks has six and Thomas has four.