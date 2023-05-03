Oakland's Mason Miller holds M's hitless through 7 innings

(Godofredo A. Vásquez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Oakland Athletics' Mason Miller pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

OAKLAND, Calif. – Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics has held the Seattle Mariners hitless through seven innings on Tuesday night.

Oakland led 1-0 after scoring a run in the sixth against Bryce Miller, who in his major league debut retired his first 16 batters before Tony Kemp singled on a shoulder-high pitch.

Mason Miller, a 24-year-old right-hander who made his big league debut on April 19, walked four and struck out six through seven innings in his third big league start. He threw 54 of 100 pitches for strikes.

After Kemp singled, Bryce Miller threw a wild pitch, Nick Allen flied out and Esteury Ruiz hit an RBI double.

Mike Fiers threw the last A's no-hitter, against Cincinnati on May 7, 2019.

