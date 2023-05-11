Down on the farm: Power surge for Bolles grad Stewart; UNF’s German signed by Reds

DJ Stewart of the New York Mets poses for a portrait at Clover Park on February 23, 2023 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Is 1-1 with 3.31 ERA, 18 Ks in 16.1 IP.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 5.56 ERA, 16 Ks in 11.1 IP.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, No level, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is throwing again a year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Blue Jays, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .213 with 3 HR, 17 RBI and 4 stolen bases. Belted two homers since our last update.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Rockies, Is 0-1 with 7.30 ERA, 17 Ks in 12.1 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Has 16 Ks, 2.92 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched. Does not have a decision yet.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .216 with 9 RBI, 16 stolen bases. Had five stolen bases since our last update.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-0 with 19 Ks, 16.1 IP, 3.31 ERA.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, Durham, Rays, Hitting .244 with 4 HR, 11 RBI, 16 runs scored.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Louisville, Reds, Claimed off waivers Monday from the White Sox. Is 0-0 with 7.15 ERA, 16 Ks in 11.1 IP this year.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 2-0 with 18 Ks, 1.84 ERA in 14.2 IP.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Was designated for assignment this week. Has 16 Ks in 11.1 IP, 7.15 ERA.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Remains on 10-day injured list. Has yet to play this season.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins, Has not posted any stats.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .292 with 14 runs scored, 9 RBI. Continues to raise his average. Boosted it for the third straight week.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Class-A, Inland Empire, Angels, Is 1-0 with 29 Ks, 6.75 ERA in 14.2 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Is 1-0 with 6 Ks, 5.11 ERA in 12.1 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Hitting .167; on 7-day injured list.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Remains on 7-day injured list. Has not played yet this season.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Remains on 60-day injured list.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Hitting .238 with 6 RBI, 11 runs scored.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, High-A, Eugene, Giants, Is 0-1 with 10 Ks, 3 saves, 0.87 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Boosted average more than 100 percentage points since our last update. Hitting .313 with HR, 12 RBI, 9 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 1-4 with 24 Ks, 5.95 ERA in 19.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Big month of May so far. Has belted 4 of his 6 homers this month. Hitting .200 with 11runs scored, 8 RBI.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 1-1 with 4.11 ERA, 19 Ks in 15.1 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Hitting .211 with 5 RBI, 7 runs scored.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 2-1 with 3.60 ERA, 14 Ks in 10 IP, 2 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Montgomery, Giants, Hitting .304 with 8 RBI, 3 stolen bases in the minors, but still in MLB.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Wilmington, High-A, Nationals, Hitting .270 with 12 RBI, 16 stolen bases.