High school softball ‘23: Baker County, Baldwin, UC, West Nassau among 1st round playoff winners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first night of the high school softball playoffs came and went with no upsets and some intriguing matchups set for next week’s second round.

Top-seeded Baldwin (Region 1-3A) and University Christian (1-2) romped in their regional quarterfinals on Wednesday night. The Indians clobbered North Bay Haven 15-0. UC ran over St. Joseph 13-0. Both of those teams get challenging second round games next Tuesday. Baldwin will host West Nassau, which went on the road and beat Marianna 4-2. UC will get Tallahassee North Florida Christian, which had no problem with St. Johns Country Day.

In all-local first-round matchups, Episcopal beat Fernandina Beach 4-1 in Region 1-3A and Baker County beat Bishop Kenny 6-2 in 1-4A. In Region 1-2A, Providence (14-4 over Bishop Snyder) and Trinity Christian (12-2 over Peniel) also won to set up a regional semifinal date.

The first round of the state playoffs continues on Thursday night.

Regional quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Region 1-4A

(1) Wakulla 6, (8) Tocoi Creek 3

(5) Panama City Beach Arnold 9, (4) Paxon 2

(2) Baker County 6, (7) Bishop Kenny 2

Region 1-3A

(1) Baldwin 15, (8) North Bay Haven 0

(5) West Nassau 4, (4) Marianna 2

(2) Tallahassee Florida High 15, (7) Keystone Heights 1

(3) Episcopal 4, (6) Fernandina Beach 1

Region 1-2A

(1) University Christian 13, (8) St. Joseph 0

(4) Tallahassee North Florida Christian 16, (5) St. Johns Country Day 1

(2) Providence 14, (7) Bishop Snyder 4

(3) Trinity Christian 12, (6) Peniel Baptist 2

Regional quarterfinals

Thursday, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-7A

(5) Flagler Palm Coast (13-4) at (4) Lake Mary (12-13)

(6) Ocala West Port (16-10) at (3) Creekside (19-6)

Region 1-6A

(2) Oviedo Hagerty (17-7) at (7) Oakleaf (10-11)

Region 1-5A

(8) Clay (12-10) at (1) Gulf Breeze (25-0)

(5) Ponte Vedra (17-6) at (4) Ridgeview (17-6)

(7) Columbia (16-7) at (2) Deltona (17-4)

(6) Middleburg (14-10) at (3) Fort Walton Beach (17-7)

Regionals semifinals

May 11, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 3-1A

(1) Branford (22-4) at (4) Fort White (10-9)

(2) Hilliard (12-7) at (3) Aucilla Christian (13-7), 4:30 p.m.

Regional semifinals

May 16, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-4A

(6) South Walton (16-5) at (2) Baker County (18-9)

Region 1-3A

(5) West Nassau (16-9) at (1) Baldwin (23-4)

(3) Episcopal (21-4) at (2) Florida High (18-5)

Region 1-2A

(4) Tallahassee North Florida Christian (12-10) at (1) University Christian (19-2)

(3) Trinity Christian (7-12) (2) Providence (18-5), 6 p.m.