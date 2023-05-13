High school baseball ‘23: Baker, BK, Clay, Providence, St. Johns CD all moving on

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five area high school baseball teams are still standing tall in the state playoffs.

Baker County, Bishop Kenny, Clay, Providence and St. Johns Country Day all won their second-round games on Friday night and are headed to next week’s regional finals.

Providence turned back Wolfson in an all-local matchup in Region 1-3A, ending the Wolfpack’s best season since 2005 with a 4-1 win. Liam O’Neil’s three-run homer was the difference for the Stallions (24-4), who move on to host Trinity Catholic on Tuesday for a berth in the state semifinals.

Clay scraped past Ridgeview in another all-local tilt. The Blue Devils scored all of their runs in the fifth inning to beat the Panthers 5-3 in Region 1-5A. They will host Columbia or Lincoln next.

Bishop Kenny went on the road to knock off top-seeded South Walton 3-1. The Crusaders pushed their decisive two runs across in the top of the seventh to win. The Crusaders will visit Baker County in Tuesday’s regional final. The Wildcats beat Arnold 3-2, guaranteeing the area will have a team in the state semifinals.

In Region 1-2A, St. Johns Country Day topped University Christian 5-2 to advance to the regional final against North Florida Christian.

Regional semifinals

Friday’s results

Region 1-5A

(1) Clay 5, (4) Ridgeview 3

(3) Lincoln (17-9) at (2) Columbia (22-5), ppd. to 11 a.m. Saturday

Region 1-4A

(5) Bishop Kenny 3, (1) South Walton 1

(2) Baker County 3, (3) Arnold 2

Region 1-3A

(1) Providence 4, (5) Wolfson 1

(6) Trinity Catholic 6, (7) Bolles 0

Region 1-2A

(1) St. Johns Country Day 5, (5) University Christian 2

Regional finals

Saturday’s game

Region 3-1A

(2) Union County (18-8) at (1) Lafayette (20-4)

Regional finals

Tuesday’s games, all 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-4A

(5) Bishop Kenny (17-10) at (2) Baker County (22-6)

Region 1-3A

(6) Trinity Catholic (21-8) at (1) Providence (24-4)

Region 1-2A

(2) Tallahassee North Florida Christian (16-12) at (1) St. Johns Country Day (24-4)