Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner takes line drive off head, walks off on his own

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, left, checks on starting pitcher Ryan Feltner, who lies on the mound after getting hit by a single off the bat of Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was struck in the head by a line drive in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night and was able to walk off the field on his own.

Philadelphia's Nick Castellanos lined a 1-0 slider back to the mound at 92.7 mph. The ball went off the right, back side of Feltner's head. The right-hander immediately collapsed to the ground as the ball deflected to first baseman C.J. Cron. Castellanos was safe with a single.

Feltner didn't appear to lose consciousness. He lay on his stomach and was squinting his eyes as two members of the Colorado training stuff sprinted to the mound. With the crowd hushed, Feltner eventually sat up, then got to his feet.

The 26-year-old Feltner walked off with the assistance of two staff members as the fans at Coors Field applauded.

Feltner had walked four in a 40-pitch first inning that saw the Phillies take a 4-0 lead. After retiring the first two batters in the second, he gave up a double to Bryce Harper before Castellanos came to the plate.

Feltner was a fourth-round pick of the Rockies in 2018. He entered the game with a record of 2-2, with 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings.

