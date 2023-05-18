Down on the farm: Providence grad Nathan Hickey bumped up to Double-A after hot start

(Brynn Anderson, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Is 1-1 with 2.66 ERA, 24 Ks in 20.1 IP.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 4.32 ERA, 21 Ks in 16.2 IP.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, No level, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is throwing again a year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Class-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .193 with 3 HR, 19 RBI and 5 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Rockies, Is 1-1 with 6.14 ERA, 20 Ks in 14.2 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Has 17 Ks, 2.70 ERA in 13.1 innings pitched. Does not have a decision yet.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .252 with 11 RBI, 19 stolen bases. Had three stolen bases since our last update.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-0 with 24 Ks, 19.1 IP, 3.72 ERA.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, Durham, Rays, Hitting .244 with 4 HR, 11 RBI, 16 runs scored.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Louisville, Reds, Claimed off waivers Monday from the White Sox. Is 0-0 with 6.14 ERA, 21 Ks in 14.2 IP this year.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 2-0 with 18 Ks, 1.72 ERA in 15.2 IP.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Remains on 10-day injured list. Has yet to play this season.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins, Has not posted any stats.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Promoted to Double-A since our last update. Hitting .287 with 17 runs scored, 16 RBI.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Class-A, Inland Empire, Angels, Is 1-0 with 34 Ks, 6.75 ERA in 18.2 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Is 1-0 with 7 Ks, 4.61 ERA in 13.2 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Hitting .167; on 7-day injured list.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Remains on 7-day injured list. Has not played yet this season.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Remains on 60-day injured list.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Hitting .229 with 7 RBI, 12 runs scored.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, High-A, Eugene, Giants, Is 0-1 with 13 Ks, 4 saves, 0.71 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .286 with HR, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 1-5 with 26 Ks, 6.08 ERA in 23.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .176 with 14 runs scored, 14 RBI.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 1-1 with 4.42 ERA, 22 Ks in 18.1 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Hitting .189 with 6 RBI, 10 runs scored.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 3-2 with 5.02 ERA, 21 Ks in 14.1 IP, 2 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Montgomery, Giants, Hitting .304 with 8 RBI, 3 stolen bases in the minors, but still in MLB.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Wilmington, High-A, Nationals, Hitting .294 with 15 RBI, 16 stolen bases.