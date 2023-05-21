Creekside duo Christian Miller, Alyson Johnson shine at 4A state track meet

It was a golden night for Creekside sprinter Christian Miller and distance runner Alyson Johnson.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a golden night for Creekside sprinter Christian Miller and distance runner Alyson Johnson.

Miller swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes, while Johnson pulled a distance double in winning the 1600 and 3200 in the Class 4A state track and field championships at UNF on Saturday.

Those two helped pace the Knights to fifth-place finishes on both the boys and girls sides in the team standings. Niceville won on the boys side and Miami Southridge won the team title on the girls.

Miller ran a 10.31 in the 100 to win that first, then posted a 20.57 to nab the 200 and defend his title in that event. He beat Sanford Seminole’s Amari Turner in both races.

Johnson, a freshman, beat Boca Raton’s Emma O’Day by just over 2 seconds in the 1600, and then edged Nease’s Mary Pace-Balzan by close to the same margin in the 3200.

Also bringing home championships on the final night were Nease’s Matt Ryan in the 3200 and Flagler Palm Coast’s Gerod Tolbert in the long jump.

Class 4A state track and field meet results

Girls

Local finishers in top 5 shown

Long jump: 4. Sasha Gregory (Nease), 18-7.75.

Javelin: 4. Madison Lipscomb (Oakleaf), 129-8.

Shot put wheelchair: 1. Mitrasha Reed (White), 10-1.25.

800 wheelchair: 1. Mitrasha Reed (White), 3:13.51.

200 wheelchair: 1. Mitrasha Reed (White), 48.77.

High jump: T4. Sasha Gregory (Nease), 5-3.75

Shot put: 3. Aliyah Robertson (Mandarin), 41-1.5.

100 hurdles: 2. Brittney Jennings (Sandalwood), 13.87; 4. Sasha Gregory (Nease), 14.27.

1600: 1. Alyson Johnson (Creekside), 4:54.37.

400: 2. Janay Moorer (Creekside), 54.19.

3200: 1. Alyson Johnson (Creekside), 10:49.47; 2. Mary Pace-Balzan (Nease), 10:52.16.

1600 relay: 4. Creekside, 3:54.47.

Boys

Local finishers in top 5 shown

Shot put: 5. Jake Blumengarten (Flagler Palm Coast), 52-9.5.

Long jump: 1. Gerod Tolbert (Flagler Palm Coast), 24-4.5.

Discus: 3. Ashton Bracewell (Flagler Palm Coast), 160-2.

3200 relay: 3. Mandarin, 7:51.71; 4. Flagler Palm Coast, 7:53.42.

100: 1. Christian Miller (Creekside), 10.31; 5. Josh Howell (Creekside), 10.64.

1600: 2. Tanner Simonds (Creekside), 4:12.71; 4. Gavin Nelson (Mandarin), 4:13.32.

800: 4. Gavin Nelson (Mandarin), 1:54.04.

200: 1. Christian Miller (Creekside), 20.57; 4. Josh Howell (Creekside), 21.54.

3200: 1. Matt Ryan (Nease), 9:07.41; 4. Zachary Spooner (Flagler Palm Coast), 9:16.54.

1600 relay: 2. Flagler Palm Coast, 3:15.99.