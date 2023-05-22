Bartram Trail star Ryann Frechette earns Miss Lacrosse honor

Bartram Trail’s Ryann Frechette added to an impressive athletic season at the St. Johns County program by earning the Miss Lacrosse award.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bartram Trail’s Ryann Frechette added to an impressive athletic season at the St. Johns County program by earning the Miss Lacrosse award on Monday.

Frechette, a junior attack player, scored 135 goals for the Bears and helped lead them to their second consecutive Class 2A state championship. Frechette had a hat trick in a 5-4 win over Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas earlier this month in Naples.

There have been only three state championships for girls lacrosse teams from the area and Frechette has been on two of them. If not for a torn ACL during practice for a state semifinal game in 2021, Frechette would have played in three state final four games and potentially another championship. The University of Florida commit has scored 350 goals and has 131 assists in her career.

She becomes the second Miss Lacrosse winner in area history, joining another Bartram Trail player, Alexis Marcionette, in 2016. On the boys side, only Ponte Vedra’s Maximus Schalit (2019) has won the Mr. Lacrosse honor.

Frechette’s honor is another in a great athletic year for Bartram and its girls programs. The Bears won the Class 7A state championship in girls soccer, going 21-0-2 and finishing the season ranked No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps. Midfielder Grace Ivey was named the All-News4JAX player of the year last week.