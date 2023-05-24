Good news: Florida-Georgia annual rivalry game will stay in Jacksonville for next two years

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 02: A general view of TIAA Bank Field during a game between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 02, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs will continue to play their annual rivalry game each fall in Jacksonville. The two teams have exercised their option for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

“The City of Jacksonville has been an historic host for one of the great rivalry games in all of college football,” Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said. “We are excited to have the game in Jacksonville for another two seasons.”

The FL/GA tradition in Jax goes on! Proud that my @cityofjax team and I were able to secure 2 more years guaranteed after this year’s game. Thanks to the ADs from @UGAAthletics @GeorgiaFootball and @FloridaGators @GatorsFB for their continued support of our city. We look forward… pic.twitter.com/ccqJSpolk3 — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 24, 2023

“We are pleased with the decision to exercise the option that will keep the game in Jacksonville for 2024 and 2025,” said UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks. “We look forward to discussions that I’m sure will continue over the next couple years exploring all the options for 2026 and beyond. We continue to be appreciative of the working relationship we have with the University of Florida and the City of Jacksonville.”

In the current game agreement, which through this upcoming football season has an option to continue to play the game in Jacksonville for two more seasons if both schools notify the city prior to June 30.

“Jacksonville has been the proud home of the Georgia-Florida game since 1933,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said. “We are excited to welcome back the thousands of Dawgs and Gators to Jacksonville in 2024 and 2025. I want to thank the University of Georgia and University of Florida for their continued faith and investment in our city.”

The Florida-Georgia rivalry tradition has been played in Jacksonville each October since 1933, except during the 1994 and 1995 seasons while TIAA Bank Field was under construction. Last season, the Bulldogs beat the Gators 42-20. The game returns to TIAA Bank Field this season with the game slated for Oct. 28.