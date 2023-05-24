Title series goes to final game for Charlton County baseball team

The Charlton County baseball team is headed to a decisive Game 3 in its state championship series.

The Indians split their two games against Emanuel County Institute on Tuesday, winning the opener 3-1 and dropping their second 5-4 in the Class A Division II championship series. That sets the stage for a winner-take-all third game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the campus at Georgia Southern.

Charlton is searching for its third state championship in program history after winning back-to-back crowns in 2013-14.

The Indians were positioned for the sweep, taking a 3-0 lead in the third inning. But ECI surged back, pushing two runs across in the bottom of the inning on a two-RBI double from Tuff Boddiford. He drove in two more in the fourth and the Bulldogs got a solo homer from Bryce Kearson to pull away. Ian Vickers had two hits and an RBI for Charlton in the second game.

Charlton (35-5) was sharp in its opener, getting a four-hitter with seven strikeouts from Gant Geiger to lock down the Bulldogs. The Indians didn’t do much offensively, mustering just two hits against Kearson. Heath Ray drove in two runs for Charlton.