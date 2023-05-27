Jumbo Shrimp adding Marlins outfielder Avisaíl García for rehab assignment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will be adding to their roster on Memorial Day when they begin their series at the Durham Bulls. The Miami Marlins (26-26) will be sending Avisaíl García to its Triple-A affiliate to begin his rehab assignment.

García is dealing with left back tightness and has been listed on the Marlin’s injury list since May 2. This season he played in 10 games for Miami batting .188/.243/.333/.576.

This isn’t the first time García has been designated for rehab assignment in Jacksonville. Last season, he joined the Jumbo Shrimp for two different rehab assignments, in which he went 7-for-28 with two doubles and two RBIs. He’s the seventh Marlin to join Jacksonville on an injury assignment.

Miami Marlins players on injury assignment with Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp:

Jesus Sánchez, May 26

Nic Enright, May 7

Steven Okert, April 7-21

Joey Wendle, April 26-May 7

JT Chargois, May 9-16

Garrett Cooper, May 12

García signed a four-year contract with the Marlins in December 2021. The Marlins are third in the NL East standings with a 26-26 record thus far in the season. The Jumbo Shrimp have a 21-26 record in the International League East.