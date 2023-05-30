Jordan Smith ready to make an impact with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the keys for the Jaguars this season will be the growth of the young players on the roster.

Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke’s vision for the team is to draft and develop talent inside the organization. The duo has spoken multiple times about that this offseason. There are more than a handful of young talented players that the Jaguars will need to step up and fill roles this year.

Jordan Smith is going into his third year in the NFL. This is a make-or-break kind of year for Smith and he knows it.

“I feel like this year is going to basically dictate the way I write the rest of my future goals.” Smith said. “I really feel like I have to have a standout, breakout year.”

Smith tore his ACL during OTAs last year. Now, close to a year removed, Smith is still wearing a knee brace but expects to ditch the brace by the time the season starts.

“I’m at about 80%,” he said.

Jordan Smith wearing a knee brace on the field today.



Doug Pederson mentioned that he expects the trainer to allow him to be on the field without soon. pic.twitter.com/ctV8rFJB1Z — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) May 30, 2023

Getting back to 100% will be key. Back when the Jaguars drafted Smith in 2021 he said that Jacksonville got a steal by drafting him.

“I feel like I was the best pass rusher in this draft,” Smith said.

Now could finally be the year Smith can show what he can do on the field. The Jaguars pass rush could use a boost and Smith could be just the guy to give it to them.

“I’m a pass rusher at the end of the day,” Smith said. “I love playing around, but at the end of the day you get your bread and butter by sacking the quarterback. So that’s what I plan on doing a lot of.”

Smith is prepping for a year of chasing quarterback, but Luke Fortner is getting ready for a year of protecting the Jaguars quarterback

Fortner is another young player that will have a big role for the Jaguars. Fortner started every game for the Jaguars as a rookie and is now going into his second year with a more familiar feel.

“It’s way different,” said Fortner.

A rookie year can be a bit of a whirlwind for players. This time a year ago, Fortner was still learning his way around and learning people’s names in the building. With a year under his belt, Fortner has a grasp of everything and feels much more in sync with Trevor Lawrence than he did just a year ago.

“I mean, we’re light years ahead, obviously, where we were last year. Like last year, this time, I was still stepping on his feet. And so way better. Super excited to continue to grow with him.”

Fortner walked the path of a rookie starter on the O-line a year ago and now it looks like Anton Harrison will be doing that this year. Fortner’s advice for Harrison is simple: “Just work your butt off,” he said. “And so far, he’s done a great job of that.”

Unlike years ago, the Jaguars have no shortage of young and talented players who are ready to take their play to another level.