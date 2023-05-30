UNF baseball coach Tim Parenton steps down after 6 seasons with Ospreys

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – University of North Florida baseball coach Tim Parenton is stepping down from his head coaching position after six seasons and will move into an administrative position at the school.

The Osprey announced the move on Tuesday afternoon. Parenton had a well-publicized battle with cancer during his coaching career at UNF, and continuing to focus on his health is a factor in his decision to move away from coaching.

A search for Parenton’s replacement will begin immediately. Parenton was 136-148 during his time with the Ospreys.

“We want to thank Coach Parenton for all of his hard work, commitment and service to our program over the past six years,” director of athletics Nick Morrow said in a statement. “We have the utmost respect for Coach Parenton at North Florida and believe this is the best decision for Coach Parenton and our program as we continue to build on a tradition of success for UNF baseball.”

Parenton was hired to replace Smoke Laval in 2017. It was his second stop with the Ospreys. Parenton was an assistant coach with UNF from 2010-13.

Parenton led the Ospreys to a 28-27 mark this season and missed the AUN postseason tournament. The team set Division I-era records in home runs in a season (74) and stolen bases (75).

Parenton was an assistant coach at Old Dominion, Mississippi State and Florida before coming to UNF. He got his first head coaching job at Samford in 1998.