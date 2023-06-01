Down on the farm: Local product Blair Calvo gets quick call up by Rockies

Blair Calvo #56 of the Colorado Rockies walks off the field after the end of the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 30, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. It was Calvo's first MLB game. Diamondbacks won 5-1. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Is 1-2 with 3.20 ERA, 31 Ks in 25.1 IP.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Transferred to the team’s development list on Thursday. Is 1-0 with 4.26 ERA, 26 Ks in 19 IP.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is on 60-day injured list after Tommy John surgery last year.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Class-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .196 with 4 HR, 22 RBI and 5 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Rockies, Had a quick visit to the majors this week when he was promoted on Tuesday and logged an inning. Optioned back to Triple-A on Wednesday. Is 1-2 with 8.50 ERA, 26 Ks in 18 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Retired on Tuesday. Had 18 Ks, 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched this season.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .250 with 15 RBI, 23 stolen bases. Continues to be a terror on the basepaths. Has 99 stolen bases in 191 career games in the minors. Swiped three over the last week.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-0 with 29 Ks, 23.2 IP, 4.18 ERA.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, Durham, Rays, Hitting .267 with 4 HR, 14 RBI, 18 runs scored.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 2-0 with a save, 27 Ks, 1.27 ERA in 21.1 IP.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Louisville, Reds, Is 0-0 with 7.36 ERA, 27 Ks in 18.1 IP this year.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Remains on 10-day injured list. Has yet to play this season.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins, Has not posted any stats.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Hitting .293 with 20 runs scored, 19 RBI, 7 HR.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Class-A, Inland Empire, Angels, Is 2-0 with 40 Ks, 5.11 ERA in 24.2 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Is 1-1 with 13 Ks, 6.62 ERA in 17.2 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Hitting .167; on 7-day injured list since April 17.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Remains on 7-day injured list. Has not played yet this season.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Remains on 60-day injured list.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Hitting .233 with 12 RBI, 15 runs scored.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, High-A, Eugene, Giants, Is 1-2 with 15 Ks, 5 saves, 1.08 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .276 with HR, 17 RBI, 13 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 3-6 with 35 Ks, 4.54 ERA in 37.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .200 with 9 HR, 20 runs scored, 21 RBI. Big week at the plate with a HR, 5 RBI.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 2-1 with 4.76 ERA, 28 Ks in 22.2 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Hitting .193 with 16 RBI, 15 runs scored. Had 8 RBI since our last update.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 4-2 with 3.92 ERA, 28 Ks in 20.2 IP, 3 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Montgomery, Giants, Hitting .304 with 8 RBI, 3 stolen bases in the minors, but still in MLB.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Wilmington, High-A, Nationals, Hitting .301 with 23 RBI, 19 stolen bases.