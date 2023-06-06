Gators Breakdown: Where to turn after WR TJ Moore commits to Clemson

A top in state target, TJ Moore, visits and then pledges to Clemson

One of the Florida Gators’ top targets at wide receiver, TJ Moore, commits to Clemson after an official visit this past weekend.

David Waters reacts and look at the other options at the position.

