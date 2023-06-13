Jaguars rookie wide receiver Parker Washington adjusting to NFL life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The not-so-mandatory minicamp is a way for young players or veterans returning from injury to get a little more practice before taking the next few weeks off. It’s been a wild month for the Jacksonville Jaguars rookies. They were either drafted or signed as free agents then got right to work with minicamp and organized team activities over the past six weeks.

In the sixth round of the 2023 draft with pick No. 185 the Jaguars selected wide receiver Parker Washington from Penn State.

“It’s been a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve been talking about this, dreaming about this since I was little and making it come to life has just been amazing.”

Over his three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Washington caught 146 passes for 1,920 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s the fourth Penn State player selected by the Jaguars in the draft.

“Being in practice and in the stadium every day, that tells the story right there,” Washington said. “It’s amazing.”

Washington says James Franklin and his staff prepared him and his rookie teammate Brenton Strange for the next level.

“The only difference is we’re just in the huddle,” Washington said. “I feel like having that adjustment and hearing the plays. It’s just been easy to adjust and I’m excited to keep growing in that aspect.”

The 2022 honorable mention All-Big Ten selection joined an extremely athletic position group. Among the three returning receivers, and with the addition of Calvin Ridley, there are many veterans Washington is learning from.

“We have a great group of guys,” Washington said. “I’m just going to continue to learn from them. Whenever they need me to help or wherever I can grow, I’m going to grow. It’s been exciting to have this opportunity.”

But Washington entered the league with some knowledge about what to expect.

It’s a family affair or a house divided.

His cousin is Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs. His sister, Ashton, is a player personnel coordinator for the Chicago Bears.

“One’s talking about Chicago, one’s talking about the Browns, you never know,” Washington said. “It’s just surreal to see everybody, seeing your family in the NFL. It’s just an amazing moment. I feel like that has just made me want to work harder.”

Washington is praised for his ball skills and agility. To him, it’s all about the small details, which is the same advice his cousin gave him.

“Consistency keeps you in the league,” Washington said. “I feel like that’s what it’s all about. Just speaking on the small details. I’m going to continue attacking those small details.”

Washington will have two more days during minicamp to work on the small details with his new team before training camp starts in late July.