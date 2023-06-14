‘One more chance’: Jaguars rookie running back Tank Bigsby’s symbolic jersey number

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 30: Tank Bigsby #4 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during an offseason workout on May 30, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Out of the 13 draft picks for the Jacksonville Jaguars, there is only one rookie running back. Tank Bigsby has been impressive during minicamp over the past three days. He wears the No. 4 jersey. No, he’s not a part of the News4JAX sports team, but there is a symbolic meaning behind lucky number four.

“I tell people all of the time, I’m not going to give up on you because you might be the person that can help them grow in life,” Bigsby said.

In football you get three downs and then you have a decision to make: go for it on fourth down or punt it away. In life, like on the gridiron — you usually only get a few tries.

“Everybody gets three chances in life,” Bigsby said. “Like I tell my mom ‘how about you don’t say you’re done with somebody after three strikes. Give them another one.’ I live by that because that fourth strike can be the one that makes them win in life and be successful.”

Bigsby’s jersey number means more than just his identity on the roster. It symbolizes another chance in life — a motto he lives by.

“I had so many strikes in life with family and stuff like that, they always gave me opportunities,” Bigsby said. “I messed up on a play, my coach gave me another opportunity. You get that fourth opportunity, don’t overdo it, keep striving and don’t mess this opportunity up because a lot of people don’t get a fourth opportunity.”

Dating back to the little leagues, Bigsby has always worn the No. 4 jersey.

“I used to tell Coach [Bryan] Harsin, ‘Coach on fourth down give me the ball. We’re going to get the first down’,” Bigsby said. “I used to tell him that all of the time.”

The third-round draft pick led Auburn in rushing in each of his three seasons. He compiled 2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns on 540 rushing attempts. Bigsby also had 62 receptions for 448 yards. The Co-SEC Freshman of the Year and Tigers’ Offensive Player of the Year is adjusting well to the pros.

“Learning how to become a pro, practice like a pro,” Bigsby said. “All the little things. I have grown a lot. At Auburn we did a lot of similar things we do now so I’m kind of used to what we’re doing but getting the little things more.”

Now that No. 4 has wrapped up offseason workouts, he’s taking the next six weeks to continue training for camp.

“It feels great being out here competing and going to work with the guys,” Bigsby said. “Getting to know more around me and just competing. It’s just fun. I can’t wait to get back for camp.”