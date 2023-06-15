Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators 2024 SEC opponents released | Portnjagin commits | Options at TE

Florida travels to Austin to take on Texas in the Longhorn's first season in the SEC.

The Florida Gators face a tough 2024 schedule headlined by Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, and Tennessee.

David Waters reacts to the new slate for 2024 as well as Florida’s newest OL commit Noel Portnjagin, and adjusting the tight end board after Walter Matthews commits to USC.

