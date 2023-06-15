Longhorns to play Gators for the first time in 80 years in upcoming season

GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 03: A detailed view of a pylon showing both the Florida Gators and SEC logos covered in rain during the game between the Florida Gators and the Massachusetts Minutemen at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 3, 2016 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

We now know exactly who the Florida Gators will take on in the 2024 SEC season, as the conference released its eight-game schedule on Wednesday night.

The Gators will travel to Texas to face the Longhorns, according to the schedule. What’s interesting is this will be the Longhorns’ first season in the SEC conference, and the last time Florida and Texas played each other was more than 80 years ago, back in 1940.

The Gators will also play LSU, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Texas A&M at home in The Swamp.

The team will be traveling to Mississippi State and Tennessee, but let’s be honest, the game that matters to us in Jacksonville is the legendary Florida-Georgia rivalry matchup.

The Gators and Bulldogs will stay in Jacksonville for the game since the two teams exercised their option for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The longtime rivalry tradition has been played in Jacksonville since 1933. The only exception was during the 1994 and 1995 seasons. That was when TIAA Bank Field was under construction.

The Florida-Georgia game is returning to Jacksonville on Oct. 28.