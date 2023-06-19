84º

Gators Breakdown: Michai Boireau and Marcus Mascoll commit to the red-hot Florida Gators

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier, SEC, Recruiting
Michai Boireau and Marcus Mascoll are the latest of six commits for the Gators in three days. (Gators Breakdown)

On Saturday the Florida Gators grabbed four commitments for the Class of 2024 and that momentum carries over two days later as Florida gets two more commitments with DL Michai Boireau and OL Marcus Mascoll.

David Waters reacts to both commitments and takes a look at this past weekend’s visitors to Gainesville.

