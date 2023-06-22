Down on the farm: Blair Calvo traded to Tigers; Jacob Young promoted to Double-A

Blair Calvo #56 of the Colorado Rockies walks off the field after the end of the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 30, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. It was Calvo's first MLB game. Diamondbacks won 5-1. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Is 1-3 with 4.69 ERA, 51 Ks in 40.1 IP.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 4.24 ERA, 33 Ks in 23.1 IP.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is on 60-day injured list after Tommy John surgery last year.

P, Malik Barrington, Sandalwood, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 2-0 with 5.22 ERA, 39 Ks in 29.1 IP.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Class-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .215 with 6 HR, 31 RBI and 11 stolen bases. Had four stolen bases since our last update.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Toledo, Tigers, Traded from Rockies to Detroit on June 18. Is 2-3 with 7.13 ERA, 34 Ks in 24 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Had 18 Ks, 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched this season before retirement.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .227 with 18 RBI, 23 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-1 with 32 Ks, 26.2 IP, 9.79 ERA.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, Durham, Rays, Hitting .265 with 6 HR, 24 RBI, 29 runs scored.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 2-1 with a save, 31 Ks, 2.36 ERA in 26.2 IP in Triple-A and Double-A this season.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Louisville, Reds, Is 0-0 with 7.78 ERA, 29 Ks in 19.2 IP this year. On 7-day injured list.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Rookie, FCL Yankees, Yankees, Is 0-0 with 9.00 ERA, 3 Ks in an inning of work.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins, Is 0-1 with 11.57 ERA in 2.1 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Hitting .287 with 28 runs scored, 26 RBI, 10 HR.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, High-A, Tri-City, Angels, Is 3-0 with 53 Ks, 4.22 ERA in 42.2 IP. Promoted to High-A on June 19.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Is 1-1 with 27 Ks, 4.33 ERA in 27 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Rookie, FCL Cardinals, Cardinals, Hitting .167 with 4 runs scored, 2 RBI. Currently on injury rehab assignment.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Hitting .167 with a HR, RBI. On 7-day injured list.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Remains on 60-day injured list.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Hitting .234 with 13 RBI, 18 runs scored, 2 HR.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, High-A, Eugene, Giants, Is 1-2 with 23 Ks, 7 saves, 1.17 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .248 with HR, 18 RBI, 16 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 3-7 with 41 Ks, 5.56 ERA in 45.1 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .224 with 14 HR, 30 runs scored, 35 RBI.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 2-2 with 4.15 ERA, 41 Ks in 34.2 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Hitting .260 with 22 RBI, 18 runs scored.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 4-2 with 3.38 ERA, 35 Ks in 26.2 IP, 5 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Sacramento, Giants, Hitting .306 with 13 RBI, 18 runs scored, 4 stolen bases in the minors.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Harrisburg, Double-A, Nationals, Hitting .313 with 28 RBI, 22 stolen bases. Promoted from Class-A Wilmington to Double-A Harrisburg on June 17.