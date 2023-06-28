Florida, Florida State men’s and women’s basketball teams to play in the ACC/SEC Challenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – ESPN has announced the matchups for the ACC/SEC Challenge for men’s and women’s basketball teams in each conference.
Florida’s men’s basketball team will visit Wake Forest in the event on Nov. 29 at 7:15 p.m. in Winston Salem, N.C. The Gators holds a record of 7-5 vs. Wake Forest.
The last time the two teams met was on Dec. 20, 2014, a 63-50 win for the Gators.
On the women’s side, the Gators will face Georgia Tech on the same day at 5 p.m. in Atlanta. This is the second time in school history that the Gators will meet the Yellow Jackets.
The Florida State’s men’s basketball team also received their opponent for the ACC/SEC challenge as they will host Georgia on Nov. 29, at 9:15 p.m. in Tallahassee. This is the first time that the two teams will face in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Florida State and Georgia have played 31 times in their men’s basketball history. The Seminoles hold a 19-12 record against the Bulldogs since their first-ever meeting coming in 1948.
The Florida State women’s basketball team will host Arkansas in the women’s ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. in Tallahassee.
This will be just the second time ever that the Seminoles and Razorbacks will meet, and the first since 2011.