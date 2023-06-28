94º

LIVE

Sports

Florida, Florida State men’s and women’s basketball teams to play in the ACC/SEC Challenge

The Seminoles and the Gators will both be a part of this year’s event

Brendan Brown, News4JAX summer intern 2023, Jacksonville

Tags: Florida Gators, Florida State, Basketball, Sports
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton gestures during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) (Phil Sears, Copyright 2022 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – ESPN has announced the matchups for the ACC/SEC Challenge for men’s and women’s basketball teams in each conference.

Florida’s men’s basketball team will visit Wake Forest in the event on Nov. 29 at 7:15 p.m. in Winston Salem, N.C. The Gators holds a record of 7-5 vs. Wake Forest.

The last time the two teams met was on Dec. 20, 2014, a 63-50 win for the Gators.

On the women’s side, the Gators will face Georgia Tech on the same day at 5 p.m. in Atlanta. This is the second time in school history that the Gators will meet the Yellow Jackets.

The Florida State’s men’s basketball team also received their opponent for the ACC/SEC challenge as they will host Georgia on Nov. 29, at 9:15 p.m. in Tallahassee. This is the first time that the two teams will face in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Florida State and Georgia have played 31 times in their men’s basketball history. The Seminoles hold a 19-12 record against the Bulldogs since their first-ever meeting coming in 1948.

The Florida State women’s basketball team will host Arkansas in the women’s ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. in Tallahassee.

This will be just the second time ever that the Seminoles and Razorbacks will meet, and the first since 2011.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author: