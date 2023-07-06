Down on the farm: Bolles grad DJ Stewart, Sandalwood’s Brett Wisely called back up to bigs

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 23: DJ Stewart #86 of the New York Mets poses for a portrait at Clover Park on February 23, 2023 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Is 2-3 with 3.78 ERA, 67 Ks in 52.1 IP.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 4.07 ERA, 34 Ks in 24.1 IP.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is on 60-day injured list after Tommy John surgery last year.

P, Malik Barrington, Sandalwood, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 3-0 with 4.29 ERA, 48 Ks in 35.2 IP.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Class-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .223 with 8 HR, 37 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Toledo, Tigers, Is 3-5 with 9.42 ERA, 38 Ks in 28.2 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Had 18 Ks, 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched this season before retirement.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Hitting .221 with 19 RBI, 23 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-1 with 33 Ks, 27.2 IP, 9.43 ERA.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, Durham, Rays, Hitting .274 with 8 HR, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored. Belted a pair of homers since our last update.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 2-1 with 2 saves, 36 Ks, 2.67 ERA in 30.1 IP in Triple-A and Double-A this season.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Louisville, Reds, Is 0-0 with 7.78 ERA, 29 Ks in 19.2 IP this year. On 7-day injured list.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Rookie, FCL Yankees, Yankees, Is 0-0 with 6.79 ERA, 7 Ks in 4.2 innings of work.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins, Is 0-1 with 3.52 ERA, 10 Ks in 7.2 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Hitting .286 with 33 runs scored, 32 RBI, 12 HR. Popped two homers in last six games.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, High-A, Tri-City, Angels, Is 3-2 with 66 Ks, 4.64 ERA in 52.1 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 1-2 with 31 Ks, 4.55 ERA in 31.2 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Hitting .133 with 4 runs scored, 3 RBI. Released on Wednesday.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Hitting .189 with a HR, 2 RBI. Back from rehab assignment to Class-A Fort Myers.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Triple-A, Nationals, Signed by Angels last month out of independent ball. Hitting .308 with HR, 11 runs, HR, 9 RBI as his quest to get back to the majors after a brief retirement continues.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Hitting .205 with 14 RBI, 22 runs scored, 2 HR.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Double-A, Richmond, Giants, Is 1-2 with 25 Ks, 9 saves, 1.04 ERA. Promoted to Double-A this week.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .250 with 2 HR, 20 RBI, 18 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, High-A, Brooklyn, Mets, Working his way back from 60-day injured list. Has whiffed 7 in 5.2 IP, 1.59 ERA.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 3-7 with 47 Ks, 5.50 ERA in 52.1 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .229 with 16 HR, 35 runs scored, 41 RBI. Called up to Mets this week.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 2-2 with 3.89 ERA, 42 Ks in 37 IP. On 7-day injured list.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Hitting .232 with 24 RBI, 21 runs scored.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 4-5 with 5.57 ERA, 41 Ks in 31.2 IP, 5 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Sacramento, Giants, Hitting .301 with 19 RBI, 24 runs scored, 5 stolen bases in the minors. Called back up to big leagues this week.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Harrisburg, Double-A, Nationals, Hitting .306 with 33 RBI, 26 stolen bases, 37 runs scored.