Tim Tebow will become owner of new ECHL team in Lake Tahoe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tim Tebow is expanding his reach as a professional sports franchise owner with his latest venture bringing professional hockey to Lake Tahoe.

Tebow, along with Hodges Management CEO, David Hodges, were announced on Monday as the new owners of an ECHL franchise that will begin play in Lake Tahoe in 2024-25.

The team will be the 29th in the ECHL, the same league that the Jacksonville Icemen compete in. The Lake Tahoe team will have an NHL partner affiliate, which is expected to be announced next February.

“I love that sports can bring people together from all over to enjoy camaraderie, competition, and community impact. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come,” Tebow said in a statement.

Tebow played three seasons of high school football at Nease and led the Panthers to the Class 4A state championship in 2005. He played four seasons at Florida and became the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy in 2007.

Tebow was a first-round pick of the Broncos, but didn’t have a lengthy NFL playing career. Her briefly landed in Jaguars training camp during Urban Meyer’s failed tenure. Tebow tried to make pro baseball a career, landing with the Mets’ farm system in 2016. He spent five seasons playing in the minors before retiring in 2021.

It’s not Tebow’s first foray into pro hockey. He is a minority partner in the ECHL’s Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates teams. He’s also a minority owner of the Jacksonville USL soccer franchise.