Gators Breakdown: Gainesville DL Kendall Jackson stays home and commits to the Florida Gators

Gainesville's Kendall Jackson becomes the 19th commitment for Florida's 2024 class.

The Florida Gators didn’t have to go far to add the 19th commitment to the class of 2024 with a pledge from Gainesville defensive lineman Kendall Jackson.

David Waters provides an in-depth analysis of Jackson’s commitment to the Gators.

