Jaguars cut ribbon on new $120M training facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars owner Shad Khan opened a very large, $120 million birthday present Tuesday when he and other team leadership joined Jacksonville city and community representatives in cutting the ribbon on the Jaguars’ new training facility next to the stadium.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Miller Electric Center happened to fall on Khan’s 73rd birthday. The ceremony also included Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Miller Electric CEO Henry Brown and others.

“I couldn’t ask for a better present,” Khan quipped at the beginning of his remarks. “Today is another example of a vision becoming a reality in Jacksonville. But what makes this particularly gratifying is the vision certainly wasn’t mine alone.”

Jaguars owner Shad Khan at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new practice facility. (WJXT)

The Miller Electric Center, a significant upgrade for the team, is just one piece of the Jaguars’ plan for the area surrounding the stadium.

The Jaguars split the multi-million dollar price tag for the facility 50-50 with the city of Jacksonville, and the team hopes to work out a similar deal for planned stadium renovations, but that is still in the planning stages.

“The partnership between Jacksonville and the Jaguars goes so much deeper than financial support,” Deegan said. “It’s our shared vision for a united community and a thriving downtown that lifts up the surrounding music. The Jacksonville Renaissance is underway and I am so glad to see the Jaguars playing such a big part in it.”

Mayor Donna Deegan at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Jaguars' new practice facility. (WJXT)

The training facility, which took about 18 months to complete, is a 125,000-square-foot, two-story facility equipped with locker rooms, training and medical facilities, office space and a draft room. It also features two full-size grass practice fields and one indoor field, along with shaded public viewing stands, concession areas and a team store.

The Jaguars have been practicing at the stadium during construction, but now they can move into their new practice area just in time for training camp. Rookie players report Friday, and veterans show up next week.

“I can’t wait to see our players this Friday and next Tuesday when they report walk into this building,” Pederson said. “Some of them have already seen it and just to see the smile on their faces to have a beautiful practice field out here to host training camp and many other events, I’m just so excited for that.”

Brown, Miller Electric’s CEO, pointed out the technology upgrades and energy-conscious aspects of the facility, including EV chargers for players’ cars in the parking lot.

Out of the 12 upcoming practices open to the public for free, half are already filled up, so you will want to act fast if you want one of the free seats. Click here to claim a spot or learn more about the Jaguars training camp.