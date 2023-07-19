Women’s World Cup Schedule: How to watch the USWNT during group stage

The United States poses for their official team photo for the FIFA Womens World Cup during USWNT Training at Bay City Park on July 16, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF).

The United States Women’s National Team is ready to bring home another World Cup trophy.

The epic tournament starts in Australia and New Zealand on July 20, and our USWNT will begin their quest for a third World Cup title in a row on Saturday, July 22 in Auckland, New Zealand.

For us on this side of the world, the American’s first game will air at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, July 21. Time changes are confusing!

Since we’ll be watching in the good ole’ United States of America, here is the USWNT’s group play schedule, and how you can watch the matches.

Match: USA vs Vietnam

When: Friday, July 21 @ 9 p.m. ET

How to watch: FOX, Peacock in Spanish

Where: Auckland, New Zealand

Match: USA vs. Netherlands

When: Wednesday, July 26 @ 9 p.m. ET

How to watch: FOX, Peacock in Spanish

Where: Wellington, New Zealand

Match: USA vs. Portugal

When: Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. ET

How to watch: FOX, Peacock in Spanish

Where: Auckland, New Zealand

If the United States finishes first in their group, the first game of the round of 32 will air on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 p.m. ET.

Best of luck to the team!