Jaguars open first training camp practice to fans Wednesday at new facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars fans will get their first look inside the new Miller Electric Center on Wednesday when the team holds its first of 13 open training camp practices.

The practices are free to attend, but require reservations and only one day has spots remaining.

Open practices on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, July 31, Aug. 1-2-3, 6, 7 and 9 are already filled.

The only option for fans to still reserve tickets for the Miller Electric Center is on Aug. 10.

Free tickets are also still available for the military appreciation day on Aug. 5 on the field in EverBank Stadium. Fans can nominate a veteran or active-duty military member to attend the event for free.

The reservations come with a parking pass. You can find more parking information here: https://www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp/, along with answers to frequently asked questions.

Fans are likely to enjoy the changes the new practice facility brings, including shaded stands with ceiling fans.

Parking opens at 7 a.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. for the 8:45 a.m. practice.

There are some things fans need to remember if they’re planning to come to one of these practices:

Everything is cashless. You will be able to buy merchandise and go to concessions for food.

The clear bag policy is in place.

There will be no autographs from the stands. Instead, a certain number of fans will be randomly selected to be a part of an autograph session with players after the practice.

Training camp expectations

Training camp for the entire team opened Tuesday as year two of the Doug Pederson era began.

RELATED: Jaguars report to training camp Tuesday at new practice facility

Jacksonville’s unexpected run to the AFC South title last year stomped the accelerator down on Pederson’s rebuilding project with the Jaguars. A major reason for Jacksonville’s sky-high expectations is the growth shown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

He was one of the league’s best in the second half of the season, and a completely different player than he looked under Urban Meyer as a rookie. Lawrence is in the same system for the first time in his NFL career. And Pederson’s work with quarterbacks is well-known.

Preseason dates to know

The Jaguars play three preseason games this August. Here’s a look at the schedule:

Aug. 12, Jaguars at Cowboys, 5 p.m.

Aug. 19, Jaguars at Lions, 1 p.m.

Aug. 26, Dolphins at Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Big roster change

One big change the league made this year is the elimination of multiple rounds of cuts. This year, NFL teams can carry 90 players throughout camp. There will be just one big cutdown date — Aug. 29. That’s when rosters have to go from 90 to the regular season mark of 53. Instead of waves of cuts, that means a staggering 1,184 players will hit the waiver wire on roughly the same day.