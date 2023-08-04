82º
Join Insider

LIVE

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Injury scare for Shemar James | Max Brown and Andy Jean shine early | More camp updates

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier
Second year linebacker Shemar James is a projected starter for the Gators' defense (UAA Communications)

The Florida Gators already have their first injury scare of 2023 fall camp as linebacker Shemar James is dealing with a “lower-body injury” says head coach Billy Napier.

David Waters gives the latest on James’ injury as well as other topics headlining fall camp so far:

  • QB Max Brown shining early
  • WR Andy Jean an early stand-out
  • Devin Moore bouncing back from injury
  • Austin Barber ready to lead
  • Justus Boone dives deep into the defense

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.