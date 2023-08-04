Gators Breakdown: Injury scare for Shemar James | Max Brown and Andy Jean shine early | More camp updates

The Florida Gators already have their first injury scare of 2023 fall camp as linebacker Shemar James is dealing with a “lower-body injury” says head coach Billy Napier.
David Waters gives the latest on James’ injury as well as other topics headlining fall camp so far:
- QB Max Brown shining early
- WR Andy Jean an early stand-out
- Devin Moore bouncing back from injury
- Austin Barber ready to lead
- Justus Boone dives deep into the defense
