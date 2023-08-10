They’re back! Bethune-Cookman will face Southern University in Jacksonville this fall

Tyrone Franklin Jr of the Bethune Cookman Wildcats in action against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman University is headed back to the gridiron in Jacksonville this fall.

The Wildcats will host Southern University at EverBank Stadium on Oct. 21, the school and city announced on Thursday. The game’s date on the schedule falls during the annual Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach, which paved the way for the change of venue.

Bethune-Cookman played host to Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders in Jacksonville last year, a 48-8 romp by the Tigers. B-CU’s return to the area sparks a renewed local appeal. The Wildcats previously hosted the longstanding Gateway Classic in Jacksonville in the 1980s, ‘90s and mid-2000s. B-CU last met Southern in 2006

“This game brings our community together and delivers an important cultural and economic impact,” Mayor Donna Deegan said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming players, students, and fans from throughout the region to our beautiful city.”

B-CU has played in Jacksonville 54 times, going 29-24-1. The Wildcats went 2-9 last year and changed coaches in the offseason. B-CU is now led by Raymond Woodie.