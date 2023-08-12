Gators Breakdown: Graham Mertz named starting quarterback for the 2023 Florida Gators

The wait is over for the Florida Gators to name a starting quarterback for the 2023 season and with little surprise, Graham Mertz takes the role.
David Waters reacts to Mertz getting the nod and dives why he was the choice.
