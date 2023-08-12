Gators Breakdown: Graham Mertz named starting quarterback for the 2023 Florida Gators

Mertz transferred in from Wisconsin and beat out Jack Miller and Max Brown for the starting QB job

The wait is over for the Florida Gators to name a starting quarterback for the 2023 season and with little surprise, Graham Mertz takes the role.

David Waters reacts to Mertz getting the nod and dives why he was the choice.

