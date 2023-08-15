Hundreds of fans attend last open Jaguars practice of training camp

Fans wait in line for autographs at Jaguars training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Miller Electric Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday was the last day fans had the chance to watch the Jaguars training camp.

Hundreds of fans packed the stands at the Miller Electric Center for the final open practice of the Jaguars training camp before the 2023 season begins.

The things fans said they loved the most about the new practice facility are the ceiling fans and sitting in the shady stands while watching the Jags over two practice fields as they get ready for the 2023 season.

“Something that I thought would be super fun as a family and it’s football and they’re big Jags fans since we moved here,” Grace Fleming said.

There has been a lot of preseason hype around the new Miller Electric Center and for the team heading into year two under head coach Doug Pederson.

“This year we are going to the Super Bowl. That’s my prediction,” Patricia Smith said.

“We are true Jaguar fans so we are in the stands rain, shine, we’re there,” Beverly Hall said.

While most people attending training camp are Jags fans, others are rivals entering enemy territory. Like Dylan Fleming who is a fan of AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans, while his entire family are Jaguars fans.

“I was born and raised in Tennessee, but my entire family is so I’d be lying if I’m not a Titan Up fan,” he said.

The next time fans get to see the Jags is next Saturday, Aug. 26 as the team hosts the Miami Dolphins in week three of the preseason.