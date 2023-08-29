Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators vs Utah Utes Preview

David Waters previewing the big opener for the Gators against the Utah Utes

The Florida Gators will travel to Salt Lake City to open the 2023 season against the Utah Utes on Thursday night!

In this episode, David Waters is joined by Porter Larsen from ESPN 700 in Salt Lake City. Together, they discuss all the injury concerns for Utah leading up to the game and identify key players to watch. Later, David speaks with Nate Barbera, CEO of Florida Victorious, to talk about the NIL partner’s progress and future plans.

