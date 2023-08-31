Jaguars hurting on defensive line, put DaVon Hamilton on injured reserve

DaVon Hamilton of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are done with the major work on their roster but will be without one of their major defensive starters entering the regular season.

Jacksonville put starting tackle DaVon Hamilton on injured reserve Thursday, a major loss for its defensive front. Hamilton had been nursing a non-football-related back injury towards the tail end of training camp, but the team had optimistically hoped for his return by the start of the regular season.

Hamilton was having an excellent camp before his back injury. The third-round pick out of Ohio State in 2020 signed a three-year contract extension worth $34.5 million in the offseason. He’s coming off a career year in Jacksonville, recording 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks while forcing and recovering a fumble.

Hamilton will have to miss at least four games before he can be taken off short term IR. The team also put guard Cooper Hodges, a Baker County High School graduate, on IR. Hodges suffered a patella injury in his knee during a Week 2 preseason game at Detroit. The team signed defensive lineman Angelo Blackson and brought offensive tackle Blake Hance back. Those moves should help with depth issues in the absences of Hodges and Hamilton.

Jacksonville filled out its practice squad with the additions of defensive linemen Esezi Otomewo and Tommy Togiai, and safety Ayo Oyelola. The team also brought back Pederson’s son, Josh, a tight end who spent last season in the USFL.