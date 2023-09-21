Down on the farm: Big week at the plate for ACD product Brian Navarreto as season enters its final days

(John Minchillo, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Double-A, Birmingham, White Sox, Is 6-5 with 3.14 ERA, 125 Ks in 109 IP. Transferred to development list on Sept. 15.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 4.07 ERA, 34 Ks in 24.1 IP. Is on full season injured list.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Class-A, Bradenton, Pirates, Finished 0-2 with 3.44 ERA, 28 Ks in 18.1 IP.

P, Malik Barrington, Sandalwood, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Finished season 6-2 with 4.29 ERA, 80 Ks in 65 IP.

P, Jackson Baumeister, Bolles, TBA, TBA, Orioles, Recent draft pick did not pitch this season.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Class-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Finished 0-1 with 10.80 ERA, 8 Ks in 3.1 IP.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Was on injured list all season and didn’t play.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Hitting .249 with 9 HR, 55 runs, 58 RBI and 29 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Toledo, Tigers, Is 6-6 with 7.28 ERA, 67 Ks in 55.2 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Had 18 Ks, 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched this season before retirement.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Finished season hitting .228 with 34 RBI, 28 stolen bases, 52 runs scored. Ended season on 7-day injured list.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 2-1 with 44 Ks, 45.2 IP, 8.28 ERA.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, El Paso, Padres, Designated for assignment by Padres and elected free agency. A career .290 hitter in the minors with 43 HR, 384 RBI.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 5-2 with 5 saves, 66 Ks, 2.48 ERA in 53.1 IP in Triple-A and Double-A this season.

P, Franklin German, UNF, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Finished 1-0 with 7.18 ERA, 41 Ks in 26.1 IP this season between Reds and Red Sox affiliates. Sent to High-A for injury rehab assignment.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 2-1 with 5.68 ERA, 29 Ks in 31.2 innings of work.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Class-A, Jupiter, Marlins, Is 2-1 with 4.00 ERA, 21 Ks in 18 IP. Released on Aug. 25.

IF, Colby Halter, Bishop Kenny, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Finished first season hitting .272 with 15 runs, 12 RBI, 4 stolen bases.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Finished season hitting .265 with 62 runs scored, 65 RBI, 19 HR.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Double-A, Rocket City, Angels, Finished season 5-7 with 124 Ks, 3.88 ERA in 109 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Finished season 3-3 with 47 Ks, 4.86 ERA in 53.2 IP, 7 saves.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Released June 28. Career .245 hitter with 31 homers.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Hitting .267 with 7 HR, 35 runs, 29 RBI, 19 stolen bases.

P, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Finished season 1-1 with 10 Ks in 9.2 IP, 6.52 ERA.

IF, Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Triple-A, Salt Lake, Angels, Hit .288 with HR, 25 runs, HR, 26 RBI. Announced his retirement to end his comeback effort. Had been retired since 2019 before attempting his comeback this year.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Career .209 hitter in the minors with 15 HR, 72 RBI, 27 stolen bases.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Double-A, Richmond, Giants, Is 3-2 with 46 Ks, 15 saves, 1.24 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .235 with 7 HR, 42 RBI, 33 runs scored. Belted two homers since our last update.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Logged 7.2 IP with 8 Ks, 2.35 ERA before being place on injured list.

P, Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Is 0-1 with 4.09 ERA, 33 Ks in 22 IP in the minors, but back in the big leagues.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Finished season 7-8 with 78 Ks, 4.07 ERA in 90.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .229 with 16 HR, 35 runs scored, 41 RBI. Back up in big leagues with Mets.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 3-2 with 3.56 ERA, 47 Ks in 43 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Released on July 28. Career .240 hitter with 21 stolen bases, 30 homers, 140 runs scored, 163 RBI.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Finished season 6-7 with 4.27 ERA, 89 Ks in 65.1 IP, 5 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Sacramento, Giants, Hitting .286 with 31 RBI, 40 runs scored, 6 HR. Has spent a good portion of the season in the majors.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Rochester, Triple-A, Nationals, Hitting .305 with 58 RBI, 39 stolen bases, 60 runs scored in the minors before MLB call-up.