News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars will end slide with win over Falcons in London

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars season is back and our News4JAX sports staff is back with its predictions as well. Each Friday, we’ll unveil our predictions for the week’s game. Jacksonville faces the Falcons on Sunday at Wembley Stadium at 9:30 a.m.

Jamal St. Cyr

This season: 1-2.

This is a big game. The Jags have not gotten off to a good start. Coming back from 1-2 is doable, but they don’t want to dig the hole any deeper. The Falcons are a good team but the strength of their offense (running the ball) lines up with the strength of the Jaguars defense (stopping the run). I don’t see this being a blowout but the Jaguars should control the pace. This is a revenge game for a couple of Jacksonville players and I think they both have big days. Foye Oluokun should rack up 12 tackles and an interception and Calvin Ridley gets back on track 127 yards TD.— Jaguars 30, Falcons 24.

Justin Barney

This season: 2-1.

The Jaguars are a mess on offense. No way to sugarcoat what has been an abysmal start for Jacksonville. The Jaguars need to knock the rust off in a big way these next two weeks in London. If Jacksonville comes back home with two more losses, the calls for Doug Pederson to make changes will be difficult to tune out. This isn’t 2022. Jacksonville expected more this year. And to be 1-2 right now is unacceptable. — Jaguars 27, Falcons 21.

Alessandra Pontbriand

This season: 1-2.

I still have faith the Jaguars will be able to turn the season around. Right now, they’re on a two-game losing streak after a disappointing loss to the Texans. I think the new location will be a breath of fresh air for the Jaguars and a change of scenery will be a positive. The Jaguars’ defense is much better at stopping the run than the pass. The Falcons like to run the ball so I think Atlanta will be limited on the ground. I also think the Jaguars offense is ticked off with their slow start and they’ll come out explosive Sunday. — Jaguars 21, Texans 17.