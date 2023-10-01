Four cents: ‘Toy Story’ theme was fun; Josh Allen on a mission

Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after a fumble by Desmond Ridder of the Atlanta Falcons (not pictured) and a recovery to win the game in the fourth quarter during the NFL match between Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Two straight losses to end September, but a win to start October. Maybe that can help the Jaguars get rid of some old ghosts as they try and get their season back on track. Here are my Four Cents on the Jaguars’ 23-7 win over the Falcons in London on Sunday.

‘Toy Story’ brings game to life

The game was shown online in a ‘Toy Story’ broadcast version. It was fantastic. Honestly better than I expected it to be. The Jaguars escaped Andy’s room with a win, but it was far from a perfect day. Final score was a little misleading on just how close this game was. The Jaguars offense is still very much like the toy when Andy comes into the room. Just lifeless. Outside of a few plays along the way, there was nothing to write home about. The same struggles in short yardage and on third down are still there. They looked better this week than they had the last two but that was a very low bar.

Andy's Room is LIT ‼️#ATLvsJAX on Disney Plus pic.twitter.com/Gf0yGAmYST — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 1, 2023

Offense still not good enough

The reality is that the offensive line is holding the offense back. Shakeups are on the way! The first one came this week with Tyler Shatley taking over at left guard for Ben Bartch. Cam Robinson’s suspension is officially over. He will be back at practice with the team this week. Robinson will be starting for the Jaguars soon, but I would be surprised if he is in the lineup next week against the Bills. When Robinson is back, he will take over at left tackle and Walker Little will move inside to left guard. Does that massively improve the offensive line play? We will have to wait and see.

Defense shines

While the offense is still trying to figure it out, the defense has said “you got a friend in me.” The Jaguars are a defensive football team right now. In big situations, the defense has stepped up. Darious Williams had a pick six. Andre Cisco had an interception that set the offense up with great field position. The defense got the job done holding Atlanta to just a touchdown.

Josh Allen is on fire

The star for the defense has to be Josh Allen. He had his second three-sack game of the year. When Allen shows up he shows up! Allen was Duuuval’s “favorite deputy” against the Falcons. Allen is in the final year of his contract, and after four games, he has two performances “to infinity and beyond” and two games that were much closer to “falling with style” than flying.

Six sacks in four weeks is a great stat line, but the Jaguars need him to be a consistent force and not pull any more disappearing acts. Next week, two Josh Allens will be on the field at the time. The first rule of quantum physics is only one Josh Allen can be good on a football field at a time.

Last time the Jaguars played the Bills, it was the Jaguars Josh Allen who had a big day with a sack and an interception in the Jaguars’ 9-6 win. If Allen can have another day like that for the Jaguars next week, than maybe Trent Baalke will need to start thinking about tossing some big dollars Josh’s way.