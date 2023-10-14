Friday night’s football scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re nearly through eight full weeks of the high school football season, with one big game left.

Raines faces Ribault on Saturday afternoon in the Northwest Classic, a district clash and the biggest rivalry in the area. The sixth-ranked Vikings (6-1) have won five straight in the series against the Trojans (3-3). That game will put a bow on Week 8 as the regular season crawls to the finish line. The biggest change in that game on Saturday — the venue. Since Ribault is being torn down and rebuilt, the game will be played at First Coast.

In one of Friday’s headlining games, host Bartram Trail won for the 16th time in 17 meetings against rival Creekside, pulling away for a 31-19 win in a Super 10 showdown. The win eliminates Creekside from the District 3-4S race and sets the third-ranked Bears (4-3) up for a winner-take-all game against Gainesville Buchholz on Thursday night. Quarterback Jaden Weatherly, starting in place of injured Riley Trujillo, threw three touchdown passes to lead Bartram.

Baker County in the playoffs

The Wildcats kept their mastery over Yulee going strong

Hudson Register and Chase Phillips tossed touchdown passes to Conner Bearden and Vontayus Walker as Baker County stormed to a big lead and knocked off Yulee 32-14. Register found Walker for another score late in the fourth quarter to pad the lead and nail down the District 5-2S title. Ke’nais Williams had a rushing touchdown for Baker (4-3), which beat Yulee for the third time in two years. Baker led 20-0 before Yulee managed to get on the scoreboard.

The Wildcats join Riverside (District 3-2M champ) as area teams to have clinched playoff berths.

How the Super 10 fared

1. St. Augustine (6-0), Off. Next week: at Gainesville (1-7).

2. Bradford (7-0), d. Miami True North Classical, 24-13. Next week: vs. Lecanto (4-3).

3. Bartram Trail (4-3), beat Creekside, 31-19. Next week: at Gainesville Buchholz (7-0), Thursday.

4. Ponte Vedra (6-1), d. Tocoi Creek, 38-6. Next week: at Orange Park (3-4).

5. Mandarin (6-2), d. Fleming Island, 56-19. Next week: Off.

6. Raines (5-1), vs. Ribault (3-3), Saturday. Next week: vs. Atlantic Coast (4-3)

7. Creekside (3-4), lost to Bartram Trail, 31-19. Next week: vs. Fleming Island (2-5), Football Friday Game of the Week.

8. Riverside (6-2), beat Jackson, 47-8. Next week: vs. Sandalwood (0-7), 6:30 p.m.

9. Suwannee (6-1), lost to Madison County, 38-13. Next week: Off.

10. Bolles (4-4), beat Wolfson, 49-0. Next week: Off.

Television coverage

☀️ Week 8 results, Florida ☀️

🍑 Week 9 results, Georgia 🍑

Friday, Oct. 13

Charlton County 46, Atkinson County 14*

Colquitt County 37, Camden County 16

Glynn Academy 43, Grovetown 3*

Pierce County 17, Toombs County 14*

Ware County 52, Bradwell Institute 20*

☀️ Florida schedule, Week 9 ☀️

Thursday, Oct. 19

Bartram Trail (4-3) at Gainesville Buchholz (7-0)

Friday, Oct. 20

Atlantic Coast (4-3) at Raines, 6:30 p.m.

Baldwin (4-3) at West Nassau (3-5)

Beachside (6-1) at Crescent City (3-4)

Bishop Kenny (5-2) at Middleburg (3-4)

Branford (4-2) at Hollis Christian

Cedar Creek Christian (0-7) at Leesburg First Academy (2-5)

Celebration (1-6) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-5)

Clay (4-3) at Matanzas (5-2)

Destin (6-1) at Hilliard (3-4)

Duval Charter (0-7) at Warner Christian (0-5)

Eagle’s View (3-4) at Christ’s Church (6-1)

Fernandina Beach (3-4) at Palatka (6-1)

Fleming Island (2-5) at Creekside (3-4)

Gainesville Eastside (4-3) at St. Joseph (2-5)

Halifax Academy (6-1) at Interlachen (2-5)

Harvest Community (2-5) at Stanton (0-6), 6:30 p.m.

Jackson (3-4) at Baker County (4-3)

Joshua Christian at Young Kids In Motion (1-5)

Keystone Heights (3-4) at Taylor (3-3)

Lecanto (4-3) at Bradford (7-0), 7:30 p.m.

Oakleaf (2-4) at Madison County (4-1)

Parker (0-7) at NFEI (2-6)

Paxon (3-4) at First Coast (3-4), 6:30 p.m.

Ponte Vedra (6-1) at Orange Park (3-4)

Ribault at White (4-3), 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (1-6) at Fort White (6-1), 7:30 p.m.

St. Augustine (6-0) at Gainesville (1-7)

Sandalwood (0-7) at Riverside (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Seven Rivers Christian (3-4) at Bishop Snyder (4-3)

Union County (3-3) at Santa Fe (0-7), 7:30 p.m.

Westside (0-8) at Englewood (4-3), 6:30 p.m.

Wolfson (3-4) at Impact Christian (5-2)

Yulee (5-2) at Episcopal (3-4)

OFF: Bolles, Columbia, Fletcher, Mandarin, Menendez, Nease, Providence, Suwannee, Tocoi Creek, Zarephath Academy.

🍑 Week 10 schedule, Georgia 🍑