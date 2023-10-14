Week 7 Florida HBCU football preview: Can the red-hot Tigers upset Tuskegee?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 7 of the college football season means that we’re hitting the home stretch. Some teams are coasting by on their momentum, while others are struggling to find their footing. One thing is for sure: it’s time to put up or shut up.

Here is your Week 7 Florida HBCU football preview:

Edward Waters (3-3, 3-2 SIAC) at Tuskegee (5-1, 4-0 SIAC), Sat. 2 p.m.

One of the hottest football teams in the state is the Edward Waters Tigers. After starting an abysmal 0-3, the Tigers have won three straight in commanding fashion. After successfully winning on homecoming weekend, the Tigers look to ruin the homecoming festivities of the Tuskegee Golden Tigers.

The Golden Tigers are not a team to make mistakes with as they put up 28.5 points per game. Led by quarterback Bryson Williams, the Golden Tigers are one of four teams to be undefeated in the SIAC. Going up against them might seem daunting after they beat Morehouse 40-28 last week, but Edward Waters should not be fazed. Tigers quarterback Jyron Russell is one the best passers in the SIAC throwing for 1,598 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. If the Tigers want their best shot at winning this game, Russell is going to have be firing on all cylinders. Even though the Tigers have never beat the Golden Tigers, this matchup should be one of the closest in the series.

N4J prediction: Edward Waters 30, Tuskegee 27.

Bethune-Cookman (1-4, 0-2 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern (1-4, 0-2 SWAC), Sat. 3 p.m.

The Wildcats have the worst record of all Florida HBCU football programs and any momentum that they might’ve had seems to be all but gone. Both of the Wildcats’ SWAC games have been decided by six points or less. This does give the Wildcats something positive to look at, but it doesn’t mean much when you’re not winning. If the Wildcats want to get back in the winning column, why not do it against a homecoming crowd when Texas Southern comes to town?

Texas Southern hasn’t played in the state of Florida since 2017 and hasn’t play Bethune-Cookman since 1982. Like the Wildcats, the Tigers are also looking for their first SWAC win after losing to Prairie View A&M and Grambling State. The Tigers are coming off a homecoming win against Lincoln (Calif.) 52-7. Coming off their first win of the season, the Tigers look to capitalize off of that. However, the Tigers have given up 41.8 points per game. Their defense is lackluster and that is an area for the Wildcats to pounce on. But the Wildcats offense must find their footing as they have only scored 16.4 points per game. It’s going to be a battle of which defense can stand up. With the Wildcats only giving up 15 points per game in SWAC games, it seems that the Wildcats might just have the edge in this one.

N4J prediction: Bethune-Cookman 20, Texas Southern 14

Florida Memorial (3-2, 2-0 SUN) vs. No. 21 St. Thomas (3-3, 1-1), Sat., noon

The matchup between the Florida Memorial Lions and the 21st-ranked St. Thomas Bobcats is dubbed the “Battle of Miami Gardens” and this looks like it will be a war. Both teams come into the game with wins on the season. The Lions are coming into this game with a two-game winning streak after stomping Ave Maria and Warner. The Bobcats however, are coming off of devastating lost to sixth-ranked Keiser. Both teams come in with high-powered offenses with Florida Memorial scoring 47 points per game and St. Thomas scoring 36.5 points per game. This game looks to be a high-scoring affair and any mistakes could be the difference in this game.

N4J Prediction: Florida Memorial 45, St. Thomas 42.

No. 16 Florida A&M (5-1, 4-0 SWAC) OFF

The Rattlers have a much needed week off. The rest of the Rattlers season looks to be a cake walk in the SWAC as only Prairie View A&M has a winning record there. The Rattlers should be able to clinch their first SWAC East title very soon. Next week, they look to continue their winning ways against Texas Southern.