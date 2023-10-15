Jackson throws TD pass and Tucker kicks 6 FGs for Ravens in 24-16 win over Titans in London

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball past Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Kyle Peko (95) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

LONDON – Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass and Justin Tucker kicked six field goals to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jackson mostly shined in his international debut, but Tucker stole the spotlight by going 6-for-6 with the longest just 41 yards. Jackson was 21 of 30 for 223 yards and he led the team with 62 yards on the ground.

The Ravens (4-2) got plenty of chunk plays on offense and a 70-yard punt return by Devin Duvernay but several of their drives stalled deep in Tennessee territory.

Rookie receiver Zay Flowers scored his first NFL touchdown on a 10-yard pass after Jackson scrambled to his left and found the first-round draft pick open to make it 15-3.

The Titans (2-4) looked sluggish early against an opponent that arrived in London several days before them.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill limped off after the third quarter, replaced by Malik Willis. Tannehill, who was moving gingerly after a hit from Justin Madubuike in third quarter, finished 8 of 16 for 76 yards.

Baltimore closed the first half with Tucker's 29 field goal after Titans returner Kyle Philips fumbled a catch and Baltimore recovered with a second remaining.

Tennessee woke up in the second half, though.

Derrick Henry's 15-yard touchdown run made it 18-13 in the third quarter after Sean Murphy-Bunting intercepted Jackson's pass in Baltimore territory.

A drive earlier, Henry took a direct snap and rumbled 63 yards — his longest run of the season — before the Titans settled for a field goal. Henry finished with 97 yards on 12 carries.

Tennessee's momentum slowed when Geno Stone intercepted a deep ball that Tannehill left short intended for Chig Okonkwo late in the third.

Baltimore couldn't punch it in, though, with Jackson stopped at the 2 on third down. Tucker made his fifth for a 21-13 lead, and added a sixth to complete an 11-play, 71-yard drive in the fourth quarter.

Nick Folk's third field goal of the game made it a one-score game, but his onside kick was recovered by the Ravens.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

The Ravens scored on five of their six first-half possessions, but four of those were field goals. To start the second half, Baltimore had a pair of three-and-outs and the interception that set up the first rushing touchdown allowed by the Ravens this season.

FOLK TALE

Folk made three field goals under 40 yards, tying the NFL record of 70 for most consecutive kicks from that distance held by Tucker. Folk’s streak started six years ago. Tucker established the record in that range from 2016 to 2020. Folk’s 38-yarder late in the game made the score 24-16.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

A moment of silence before kickoff was interrupted by a couple of “free Palestine” shouts. The stadium announcer said: “This past week, we witnessed a horrific terror attack in Israel. We mourn the lives lost in the massacre, and we pray for innocent civilians in the Middle East who continue to be in harm’s way. The NFL, the Titans and the Ravens ask that you join us in a moment of silence.”

INJURIES

Ravens: DE Brent Urban (neck) left and was ruled out. ... CB Kevon Seymour (ankle) was also ruled out. ... LB Malik Harrison was being evaluated for a concussion.

Titans: WR Chris Moore was being evaluated in the concussion protocol after a hit to the head by Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, who was penalized and thrown out of the game. ... TE Josh Whyle was being evaluated in the concussion protocol in the first half.

UP NEXT

Ravens: Host the Detroit Lions next Sunday.

Titans: Bye week then host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.

