Man shot multiple times in Cedar Hills neighborhood

JSO on scene of a shooting in the Cedar Hills neighborhood.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside.

The shooting happened on Melissa Court near Ricker Road in the Cedar Hills neighborhood.

Police say that they found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses to determine the cause of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.