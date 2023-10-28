Week 9 Florida HBCU football preview: Can FAMU clinch their first SWAC East title?

A general view from the line of scrimmage of the Florida A&M Rattlers and the North Carolina Central Eagles during the game at Bragg Memorial Stadium Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Rattlers defeated the Eagles 28-21. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Rattlers have the chance to make history this weekend, while the Tigers play in a potential shootout.

Here is your Week 9 Florida HBCU football preview:

No. 14 Florida A&M (6-1, 5-0 SWAC) vs. Prairie View A&M (3-4, 3-1 SWAC), Sat. 4 p.m.

Florida A&M has not won a conference championship since 2010. The Rattlers were in the MEAC at the time and shared the title with Bethune-Cookman and South Carolina State. The Rattlers have since then left the MEAC conference and now are in position to win their first SWAC title. On Saturday, the Rattlers can clinch the SWAC East title win a win. But first they must get through the Panthers of Prairie View A&M.

The Panthers are coming off a shutout loss on the road to Houston Christian. The momentum is all with Florida A&M as it is coming off a comeback road win against Texas Southern to extend its winning streak to five games. The Rattlers look to end homecoming week with their first SWAC East title. The Panthers give up 35 points and 280 yards per game. That is a perfect situation for Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa, who averages nearly 250 yards and two touchdowns per game. The Rattlers should be able to clinch the SWAC East title and set themselves up to host the SWAC Championship in December.

N4J prediction: No. 14 Florida A&M 35, Prairie View A&M 21

Edward Waters (5-3, 5-2 SIAC) at Allen (6-2, 4-2 SIAC), Sat. 2 p.m.

The Tigers from Duval County have not had a winning record since 2004. That could all change Saturday if they can go to South Carolina and get a win against Allen in the AME Classic. History is on its side as Allen has not beaten Edward Waters since 1949. The Tigers have won their last eight meetings with the Yellow Jackets. But this won’t be an easy affair due to the Yellow Jackets’ offense.

The Yellow Jackets’ offense scores nearly 30 points led by quarterback David Wright. Wright leads the conference in passing with 2941 yards and 14 touchdowns. The prolific passer is far from perfect and leads the conference in interceptions with 14. That will be something the Tigers defense will need to emphasize in their gameplan so they can shut Wright down. That would allow for Edward Waters’ own profilic passer Jyron Russell to find his stride and put the game away. Russell leads the conference with 18 touchdown passes on the season and has led the Tigers to victory over their five-game winning streak. This game will be an offense showcase but the Tigers have been on fire lately and that doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

N4J Prediction: Edward Waters 45, Allen 38.

Florida Memorial (4-3, 3-1 SUN) at. Southeastern (4-3, 3-1 SUN), Sat. 7 p.m.

The race for the Sun Conference title is tight. The Lions are currently one game back from first place and are in a three-way tie for second place. One of the teams that they are tied with is the Southeastern Fire.

The Fire come into this game off a big loss to first-place Keiser in a game where they allowed over 500 yards of total offense. That is something that the Lions look to capitalize off of as their offense averages 529.4 yards per game. The Lions also score nearly 41 points per game too. This looks to be another good game for the Lions’ offense. Florida Memorial won last week against Webber and will have the momentum to make it two wins in a row and keep their NAIA playoffs hopes alive.

N4J Prediction: Florida Memorial 56, Southeastern 35.

Bethune-Cookman (1-6, 0-4 SWAC) at. Grambling State (3-4, 2-2 SWAC), Sat. 2 p.m.

The Wildcats have had a disappointing season up to this point. Losing five straight games has killed almost any momentum that this team could have had. With a few weeks left on the season, it is going to be a tough road for the Wildcats to win another game. As they head into Grambling State Saturday, the Wildcats‘ defense must hold together against a Grambling State team that averages 31 points per game. The defense must keep the game as close as possible and hope that the offense can capitalize. Unfortunately, the Wildcats’ offense still seems not ready to make that next leap forward as they only average 18.7 points per game. Expect the Wildcats to drop another loss on the road in what has been a lackluster first season for head coach Raymond Woodie Jr.

N4J Prediction: Grambling State 35, Bethune-Cookman 14.