Teal the Show+: Jaguars riding one of best starts in team history into bye

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are on a tear, off to their best start since 1999. They enter the bye week on a five-game winning streak and atop the AFC South standings after Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Steelers. Jamal St. Cyr and Justin Barney look at how special this in this week’s Teal the Show+.

FOUR CENTS: No need to keep doubting, the Jaguars are for real

FINDING A WAY: The Jaguars are using defense to shine