Teal the Show+: Jaguars riding one of best starts in team history into bye

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Teal the Show+ airs on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+ on Monday nights. (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are on a tear, off to their best start since 1999. They enter the bye week on a five-game winning streak and atop the AFC South standings after Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Steelers. Jamal St. Cyr and Justin Barney look at how special this in this week’s Teal the Show+.

Teal the Show+ is streamed on Monday nights at 7 p.m. on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+. You can also catch Jamal St. Cyr and sports analyst Frank Frangie on Teal the Show Monday at Friday nights at 11:15 p.m. on WJXT Channel 4.

