Armada joining MLS NEXT Pro, plan to open new stadium in 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Armada are getting a new league, returning to the professional ranks and breaking ground on a new stadium.

Talk about a huge day for the soccer franchise.

The Armada announced Thursday afternoon that they plan to join the MLS NEXT Pro league and start play in 2025. The Armada plan to break ground on their new stadium downtown early next year and have it done in time to start play in 2025. MLS NEXT Pro is considered the third division of pro soccer in the United States and would be a significant step up from the National Premier Soccer League and U-23 team Jacksonville currently fields.

Owner Robert Palmer and Mayor Donna Deegan announced the big news, as well as a definitive timeframe for the stadium.

“As owner of the Jacksonville Armada, I serve as the steward of the team for our fans. We have waited patiently for a league to come along that would provide high level competition, stability, and the opportunity to grow. That day is today,” said Palmer.

It’s a major step for the Armada. The new stadium will give the Armada its own venue for the first time, a necessity in the staying power for a soccer franchise.

“Everything’s in place and we’re ready to go,” Palmer said of the stadium plans.

The stadium will have a minimum capacity of 2,500 and will be able to be further expanded to accommodate more fans. It also includes at least 25,000 square feet of office space.

The team started play in the North American Soccer League in 2015, playing their first game in front of a league-record crowd of 16,164 at EverBank Stadium. That was the high mark for Jacksonville. The Armada had constant coaching upheaval and instability.

Owner Mark Frisch eventually sold the team in July 2017 to Robert Palmer. The team had an excellent first season under Palmer’s ownership, but the NASL lost its Division II status in 2018. The Armada then joined the NPSL, an amateur league, and have been there ever since. They currently field a college-based U-23 team.

They have played their games at Patton Park, UNF’s Hodges Stadium and Episcopal School of Jacksonville.

“Growing the sport of soccer is a foundational pillar for MLS NEXT Pro and the addition of strong independent clubs is critically important to that,” Charles Altchek, President of MLS NEXT Pro, said in a statement.

“It was clear from the beginning of our conversations with Robert Palmer and the Armada that their priorities are aligned with ours, most importantly their commitment to the passionate fan base in Jacksonville. We’re thrilled to welcome the Armada to the League and look forward to seeing the impact they will have both on and off the field, particularly in their local community.”