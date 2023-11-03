Gators Breakdown: Gators host a changing Arkansas squad

In this episode of Gators Breakdown, David Waters previews Florida vs Arkansas, shares his prediction and thoughts on Shemar James.

Florida (5-3) is scheduled to host an Arkansas (2-6) team that has undergone significant changes on the offensive side of the football. This comes after a six-game losing streak and the firing of their offensive coordinator, Dan Enos.

In this episode of Gators Breakdown, David Waters previews the matchup and shares his prediction as the Gators fight to become eligible for a bowl game. Also, Dave shares his thoughts on the breaking news that linebacker Shemar James will miss the rest of the season.

