Teal the Show+: Can Jaguars keep hot start going against 49ers?

Justin Barney, Sports editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a week off, the Jaguars are back on the practice field as the prepare to start the second half of their season. San Francisco is headed to EverBank Stadium this week for a major clash with the Jaguars (6-2). Jamal St. Cyr and Justin Barney look at how the Jaguars are approaching that game in this week’s Teal the Show+.

Teal the Show+ is streamed on Monday nights at 7 p.m. on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+. You can also catch Jamal St. Cyr and sports analyst Frank Frangie on Teal the Show Monday at Friday nights at 11:15 p.m. on WJXT Channel 4.

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

