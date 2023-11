Early signing period ‘23: Area athletes make college decisions official

High school athletes in select sports can begin signing national letters of intent on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday marks the first day of the early signing period for high school athletes. All athletes other than football can ink national letters of intent with their college. Don’t see any athlete’s name who you think is signing?

There’s probably good reason for that.

Football players can sign during the three-day early period Dec. 20-22. The traditional signing day is always the first Wednesday in February (Feb. 7, 2024). This list will be updated throughout the day and the early signing period.

Bishop Kenny

Clare Coyle, Furman University, girls basketball; Graham Evans, Boston University, boys swimming; Skylar Fick, University of West Alabama, volleyball; Evan Gardner, Mount St. Mary’s University, boys swimming; Kaitlyn Gilmore, Pensacola State, softball; Rachel Howard, Duquesne University, girls swimming; Sydney Roundtree, Air Force Academy, girls basketball; Claudia Stockard, University of Alabama at Birmingham, beach volleyball; Mallory Swain, Belmont Abbey College, volleyball; Riley Talbert, University of Alabama at Birmingham, girls basketball.

Bolles

Ashlyn Anderson, Kennesaw State University, volleyball; Leila Bata, Amherst College, girls track/cross country; Bella Bergeron, Denison University, volleyball; Gavin Boree, High Point University, boys lacrosse; Daylin John-Hill, Jacksonville University, boys lacrosse; Chris Joost, Boston College, boys track/cross country; Sophia Joos, Emory University, girls swimming; Parker Kane, Florida Institute of Technology, boys lacrosse; Chayce Kieck, Clemson University, baseball; Landon Kyser, University of Wisconsin, boys swimming; Carter Lancaster, University of California, Berkeley, boys swimming; Simany Lee, University of Georgia, girls swimming; David Martin, Samford University, baseball; Alex Meyers-Labenz, Duke University, boys swimming; Kate Meyers-Labenz, Duke University, girls swimming; Spencer Stephens, US Naval Academy, baseball; Seth Tolentino, Texas A&M University, boys swimming

Camden County

Garrett Albright, Coastal Alabama Community College, baseball.

Clay

Chantal Esparza, Emmanuel University, volleyball; Aubri Martin, Mercer University, volleyball.

Episcopal

Cam Goldknopf, William and Mary, boys golf; Ella Henderson, College of Wooster, girls swimming; Kent Jackson, Jacksonville University, boys basketball; Grace Jones, Mercer University, softball; Henry Robards, Mercer University, boys golf; Grady Schwartz, University of Tampa, boys basketball; Charlotte Seay, The Citadel, girls soccer.

Fernandina Beach

Kaitlyn Carolino, College of Coastal Georgia, softball.

Matanzas

Cody Clymer, Hillsborough Community College, baseball.

Oakleaf

Amya Mirelez, Edward Waters University, softball; Meshayla Pettaway, Alabama State University, softball.

Providence

Chris Arias, Jacksonville University, boys basketball; Katelyn Baxley, Keiser University, volleyball; Bryson Clarke, Howard University, boys soccer; Emily Collings, Jacksonville University, volleyball; David Fonville, High Point University, boys basketball; Caleb McAbee, Anderson University, boys basketball; Kyle Powers, Jacksonville University, baseball.

St. Johns Country Day

Seth Alford, University of North Florida, baseball; Sofia Avila, West Virginia Wesleyan College, girls soccer; Trevor Bradley, Flagler College, baseball; Kody Daneault, Flagler College, baseball; Jack Ensell, Barry University, baseball; George Gilson, Flagler College, baseball; Mary Kate Kent, Newberry College, girls basketball; Roxy Matthews, Columbus State University, girls soccer; Jules Raimondi, Rollins College, softball.

St. Joseph

Jessica Camacho, Eastern Florida State College, softball; Aiden Torrez, University of New Orleans, baseball.

West Nassau

Reese Green, Troy University, softball.